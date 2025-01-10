Area roadways slick, icy as winter storm continues Friday morning

Snow, along with a wintry mix of sleet and rain, have made roadways across Northeast Texas dangerous. Some thoroughfares are slick with water, others slick with ice or snow accumulations.

Currently across the region, we have temperatures right around the freezing mark, with isolated snow showers across the region.

Today, precipitation gradually ending this morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 30s. Skies should remain cloudy. Tonight, partially clearing skies, with very cold temperatures overnight. Lows will drop down into the upper teens by early Saturday morning. Driving conditions should be quite dangerous Saturday morning, with black ice across many roads.

During the day tomorrow, a bit of a thaw, with sunshine returning and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Area roadways should be significantly more clear by late Saturday afternoon.

Snow and ice accumulations across the region generally followed the 2”-4” that had been forecasts. Some areas that received more rain than snow had only an inch or so of accumulation. Elsewhere around the region, isolated readings of around half a foot were recorded. Fannin County Emergency Management reported 7” of accumulation just west of Bonham. Several areas in Collin, Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties received 4”-5” of accumulated snow and ice.