Lubbock GOP Rep. Burrows elected speaker of Texas House

Texas Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock was elected Speaker of the House for the session of the Texas Legislature that began today.

Burrows won the speakership by a vote of 85-55. Burrows defeated fellow Republican Rep. David Cook of Mansfield. Burrows was not the choice of the right wing of the Texas Republican Party, many of whom supported Cook.

Northeast Texas Republicans were divided on the vote. Brent Money of Greenville, Shelley Luther of Tom Bean, and Candy Noble of Lucas voted against Burrows. Gary VanDeaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Keith Bell of Forney voted for Burrows.

Despite the Texas Republican Party being divided on the speaker race, Burrows has expressed support for Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda to pass a school voucher-like program during this legislative session.