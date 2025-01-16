Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains in state plans despite local opposition

A state board review says a proposed reservoir north of Mount Pleasant could supply water to the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 2050. But as KERA’s Pablo Arauz Peña reports, local opposition to the project remains strong.

The Texas Water Development Board this month submitted a review to Governor Greg Abbott saying the Marvin Nichols Reservoir could feasibly be in use by 2050.

The proposed project has been the subject of a decades-old debate between North Texas planners hoping to solve the region's water needs and Northeast Texas landowners concerned about its impact.

Janice Bezanson is with the Texas Conservation Alliance.

“They are devastated at the thought of losing their land, and even more deeply, the impact it will be on communities.”

Bezanson says there are other ways North Texas can meet its water needs.

I’m Pablo Arauz Peña in Dallas.