State law enforcement agencies to assist Caddo Mills police with investigation into Jan. 16 deaths

In Caddo Mills, local police have asked the Texas Rangers and the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist with the ongoing investigation into two deaths that happened Thursday morning.

First responders were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Coyote Trail in the Trailstone housing development at about 5:20 a.m. yesterday. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that one of the two dead appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Caddo Mills Independent School District posted a statement on social media that

the district was “aware of a tragic event” and that counselors would be available on all district campuses. A statement from DPS yesterday said that of the two dead, one was an adult and one was a juvenile.

Law enforcement agencies have not released further details.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Caddo Mills police or the Texas Rangers.