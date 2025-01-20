© 2025 88.9 KETR
ET basketball teams looking for midseason turnaround on the road

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:43 PM CST
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

Entering midseason, the Lion women (4-12 overall, 1-6 in conference) and men (2-17, 0-8) will head to Southeast Texas next to face Stephen F. Austin, Lamar.

The East Texas A&M University basketball teams are looking to turn things around on the road this coming week. Both the Lion men and women are struggling to keep up with their peers in the Southland Conference.

The Lion men dropped a 76-68 decision to visiting Southeastern Louisiana today at the Field House in Commerce. With the loss, ET drops to 2-17 overall, 0-8 in Southland Conference play. The Lion men are the only squad in the 12-team circuit yet to pick up a conference victory.

The East Texas A&M women have a record of 4-12 overall, 1-6 in conference play. The Lions are tied with New Orleans for 11th place in the Southland. ET returns to action this Thursday (Jan. 23) evening. The Lions will be down in Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both Lion teams will face Lamar University this Saturday (Jan. 25) in Beaumont. The women are scheduled to tip at 3 p.m., with the men scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Lion men will play Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches next Monday (Jan. 27).
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013.
