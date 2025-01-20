ET basketball teams looking for midseason turnaround on the road

The East Texas A&M University basketball teams are looking to turn things around on the road this coming week. Both the Lion men and women are struggling to keep up with their peers in the Southland Conference.

The Lion men dropped a 76-68 decision to visiting Southeastern Louisiana today at the Field House in Commerce. With the loss, ET drops to 2-17 overall, 0-8 in Southland Conference play. The Lion men are the only squad in the 12-team circuit yet to pick up a conference victory.

The East Texas A&M women have a record of 4-12 overall, 1-6 in conference play. The Lions are tied with New Orleans for 11th place in the Southland. ET returns to action this Thursday (Jan. 23) evening. The Lions will be down in Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both Lion teams will face Lamar University this Saturday (Jan. 25) in Beaumont. The women are scheduled to tip at 3 p.m., with the men scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Lion men will play Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches next Monday (Jan. 27).