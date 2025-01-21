Application period for Commerce program for low-income homeowners ends Jan. 31

In Commerce, there are less than two weeks remaining for those wishing to apply to a program assisting low-income homeowners.

The HOME Program provides financial help for those looking to replace their existing home with a newly built one on the same lot.

Applications for the program are available for pickup at Commerce City Hall, located at 1119 Alamo St. Submissions will be accepted via U.S. mail, Fax, email or by phone.

Residents interested in applying or seeking assistance can contact Jennifer Steed at (361) 302-2173 or via email at jennifersteed@grantworks.net. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 31, 2025.

The Commerce City Council is meeting this evening. The regular monthly meeting of the Commerce council is set to begin at 6 p.m. this evening.