Commerce Chamber of Commerce announces retirement of executive director Paul Voss

In Commerce, the local Chamber of Commerce has announced the retirement of Executive Director Paul Voss. A statement on the Chamber’s Facebook page said Voss was in a serious vehicle accident a few months ago and is still rehabilitating. Voss led the Commerce Chamber for 11 years.

Commerce city manager Howdy Lisenbee will serve as Interim Director. Courtney Blaske remains on staff as executive assistant and staffs the Commerce Chamber office Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Voss will be honored at the upcoming annual Chamber Banquet on March 6. The event will be held at the ETAMU Field House.

The statement from the Chamber said “Paul will be in recovery and physical therapy for many months to come, but we want you to know that he is doing well. He is getting stronger every day, and he is faithfully ‘driving Susan crazy.’ His retirement is intended to allow him to focus on his recovery, health, and family.”

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Commerce city manager Howdy Lisenbee.