'The Voice of Hunt County' vocal competition accepting audition videos through Jan. 31

In Greenville next month, a singing competition at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium will raise funds for one of the region’s largest charitable organizations. The program is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15.

The second annual Voice of Hunt County show invites vocalists of all ages and musical styles to audition. Only 15 contestants will be selected to compete. Audition videos are being accepted online at https://tinyurl.com/3dj83f8k through Jan. 31.

The qualifying 15 performers will be selected by Feb. 5. The contest winner will receive $1,000 and two hours of studio time at Grammy Award-winning guitarist Brad Davis’ studio in Commerce.

Audience tickets for The Voice of Hunt County will cost $25 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/yc5694fv. Each ticket will include five poker-style chips for attendees to use to vote for their favorite contestants. Additional voting chips will be available for $5 each for those who wish to give more than five votes.

The one-day competition will be divided into three rounds, with all 15 contestants performing in the first round, seven semi-finalists performing a second song in the second round, and ultimately the three finalists performing a third song for the third round. In all three rounds, advancement and the final results will be determined by audience votes.

Proceeds will benefit Greenville-based Hunt County Shared Ministries, whose many local services include the food bank in Greenville.