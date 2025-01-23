Vote approving Ratcliffe to lead CIA delayed, could come Thursday

Former Northeast Texas congressman John Ratcliffe is among those Trump administration Cabinet nominees who have yet to be confirmed. This, despite many observers having expected the full U.S. Senate to vote on Ratcliffe’s nomination Tuesday. Ratcliffe has been nominated to head the Central Intelligence Agency. Ratcliffe previously served as Director of National Intelligence during the last year of the first Trump administration.

Senate Democrats blocked a vote on Ratcliffe on Tuesday, and in so doing, earned the scorn of Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who accused Democrats of playing procedural games. Ratcliffe’s nomination was confirmed Monday by the Senate Intelligence Committee by a 14 to 3 vote. Ratcliffe has one more hurdle to clear – a vote by the full U.S. Senate.

In contrast, Senate democrats joined Republicans in quickly approving trump nominee Marco Rubio to be Secretary of State. The former Florida Senator was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the Senate hours after Trump was sworn in. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Trump’s other nominees don’t have the same level of qualifications as Rubio. The New York Times reports majority leader John Thune of South Dakota took steps to facilitate a vote on Ratcliffe as early as today. Thune vowed to keep the Senate working into the weekend if necessary to confirm Cabinet nominations.