Rep. Self introduces bill to name Greenville post office after police officer Cooper Dawson

The Congressman whose district includes Greenville has introduced a bill to name the Greenville post office after local police officer Cooper Dawson.

U.S. Rep. Keith Self introduced the measure on Wednesday (Feb. 5). The move would rename the United States Postal Service building at 2600 Wesley St. in Greenville to the Cooper Dawson Post Office Building in honor of the fallen Greenville Police Department officer.

Dawson died last year (Nov. 26, 2024) as a result of gunshot injuries suffered while trying to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. Dawson was the first Greenville Police Officer killed in the line of duty in more than 100 years.

Dawson was born in Bedford and worked for the Garland Police Department for seven years before coming to the Greenville Police Department in 2023. He served with distinction in both departments.

“Officer Dawson made the ultimate sacrifice for our community,” said a statement from Self’s office. “It is a debt that can never be repaid and we will forever carry his memory in our hearts. It is a great honor to introduce this bill to commemorate Officer Dawson’s legacy and his remarkable, unwavering bravery in the face of danger.”

The Greenville Herald Banner reports in January, the Greenville City Council formed a committee to plan a memorial for Dawson.

Self represents the Texas 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Collin and Hunt counties.