Senate Bill 2 would give Texas homeschooling families $2K annually

Senate Bill 2, which would create a school voucher-like program for Texas, cleared a major hurdle this week when it passed in the Texas Senate. It’s a priority for Gov. Abbott and other Republican leaders this legislative session.

And while it’s mainly focused on using taxpayer dollars to help families offset the cost of private schooling, as The Texas Newsroom’s Nina Banks reports, it also factors in homeschool families.

If SB 2 ultimately passes, participating homeschool families could receive $2,000 annually per student.

While that’s a fraction of the $10,000 families would get towards private school tuition, it’s MORE money for homeschoolers than in previous proposals.

Anita Scott’s with Texas Home School Coalition. She said SB 2 satisfies the needs of families who homeschool.

SCOTT: Dual credit is a high dollar cost, private tutoring, therapy is a high dollar cost. And so this would help families and it would be expanding their educational opportunities.

Critics of the proposal say it’ll divert money from public schools. And point out there’s far less oversight for private schools — and homeschooling — in Texas. The bill now moves to the Texas House for consideration.