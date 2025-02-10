Judge blocks Texas law regulating children's social media use

A federal judge in Austin temporarily restricted the enforcement of a state law that regulates children's social media use. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports the judge already ruled certain provisions of the law were likely unconstitutional last year.

House Bill 18 requires social media sites to restrict what users under 18 can see. For example, sites cannot allow minors on their platforms to see content that promotes, glorifies or facilitates things like suicide. Judge Robert Pitman ruled days before HB 18 took effect that this specific provision is too broad and should be put on pause. In his recent decision, Pitman found that other parts of the law also appeared unconstitutional. Specifically parts that limit targeted advertising and content the state deems obscene. Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately appealed the injunction.