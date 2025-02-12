Commerce police investigating digital theft at Good Donuts

In Commerce, police are investigating an instance of digital theft that police say victimized a local donut shop’s owner and some of its customers. Today, Commerce police published a release saying they’re investigating a digital attack that happened on Feb. 3. Police say the attackers compromised the internet router of Good Donuts, located at 800 Culver Street. Police say the thieves stole from both the donut shop’s owner and a number of customers who paid by card at the store. Police say an unspecified number of customers as well as the business owner have had large transactions charged to their accounts.

Police say Good Donuts has surrendered its router as part of the investigation and the business is currently operating on a cash-only basis. Police have asked anyone who paid by card recently at Good Donuts to check their accounts and report any suspicious activity to the Commerce Police Department. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there will be no further statements about the incident beyond the information that was released today.