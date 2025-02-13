Bell, Hefner, Noble, VanDeaver named to chair Texas House committees

In the Texas House of Representatives, Republican House Speaker Dustin Burrows of Lubbock announced committee assignments today. Two Northeast Texas Republicans will serve as chairs as one of the chamber’s 30 standing committees.

District 1’s Gary VanDeaver of New Boston will serve as chair of the Public Health Committee. District 1 includes Lamar County, as well as counties to the east.

And, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant will chair the Homeland Security, Public Safety and Veterans Affairs Committee. Hefner’s District 5 includes Rains and Wood counties, as well as other counties to the east.

Elsewhere around the region, Republican Keith Bell of Forney was named chair of the General Investigating Committee. Bell represents District 4, composed of Kaufman and Henderson counties. And, Collin County Republican Candy Noble of Lucas will serve as vice chair of the Subcommittee on Property Tax Appraisals. Noble’s District 89 includes Nevada and Josephine.