Interstate 30 westbound in Rockwall to close Friday at 10 p.m., re-open at 5 a.m. Saturday

Interstate 30 westbound in Rockwall is scheduled to close tonight (Feb. 14), starting at 10 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 15) morning. During this time, all westbound traffic will be diverted onto the service roads. The closure will begin at the Horizon Road exit and will include the Ridge Road exit along I-30 westbound in Rockwall.

The closure is part of a massive upgrade of Interstate 30 in Rockwall and Hunt counties, stretching from Lake Ray Hubbard to Greenville.

That same stretch of I-30 is scheduled to close again from 10 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17) through 5 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18).

The eastbound lanes along that same section of I-30 will also be closed overnight next week. Eastbound I-30 at Horizon Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18) through 5 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 19).

Current lane closure information can be found online at drivetexas.org.