Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville to host overnight shelter this week

With bitterly cold temperatures on the way to Northeast Texas this week, volunteers in Greenville have organized an overnight shelter for the community. Wesley United Methodist Church will be the site of an overnight shelter, beginning tonight. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Greenville Herald Banner reports organizers plan to keep the shelter open each night this week through Friday night. The Greenville Homeless Task Force is seeking volunteers to help the shelter operate. Anyone interested in learning more can email greenvillehomelesstaskforce@gmail.com. Organizer Todd Raetz with the Greenville Homeless Task Force told the Herald Banner that any potential volunteers wishing to just stop by and observe are welcome to do so. Overnight shelter is available this week in Greenville at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd., near Joe Ramsey and Interstate 30.

Today across Northeast Texas, rain likely with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s. Late this afternoon, rain tapering off and temperatures dropping. Readings should be in the mid-30s by 5 p.m., with temperatures falling below freezing after dark. An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued to begin tonight (Feb. 18) at 9 p.m. and continuing until Thursday (Feb. 20) morning at 9 a.m. Lows tonight are forecast in the mid to upper teens. North winds gusting to 30 MPH should give us wind chill values in the single digits early tomorrow morning. During the day Wednesday, partly sunny, with highs near 30 tomorrow afternoon.