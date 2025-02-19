Coldest night of the winter ahead, with lows around 10 and wind chill numbers below zero
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of the region, continuing through 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 20).
- Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast to return to Northeast Texas overnight, with the coldest night of the winter ahead. Temperatures will fall back into the teens this evening, eventually dropping down to around 10 degrees early tomorrow morning. We still have winds from the north, gusting to 25 MPH. That should give us wind chill values in the single digits this evening, falling below zero for a while early Thursday. During the day tomorrow, sunny, with Thursday afternoon highs in the low 30s.
- Volunteers in Greenville have organized an overnight shelter for the community. Wesley United Methodist Church is the site of an overnight shelter this week. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. tonight, as well as Thursday and Friday nights. Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville.
- During this morning’s very cold temperatures, some homes and businesses around the area lost electrical service. The Greenville Herald Banner reports about 1,000 electricity customers had service interruptions this morning, including about 5 percent of Oncor customers. Farmers Electric Cooperative also reported outages. The Banner reports all service was restored by this afternoon.