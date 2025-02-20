Boardwalks, bridges and erosion repair part of proposed master plan for White Rock Lake

Boardwalks, bridges, reforestation, and parking improvements are all recommendations included in a proposed master plan in the works for White Rock Lake in Dallas.

The Dallas City Council heard a master plan update by the Park and Recreation Board during its Wednesday briefing. The proposed master plan is meant to be a conceptual framework to guide improvements to the lake, City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said.

The city has heard feedback on White Rock Lake from residents since 2023. Common feedback themes were maintenance and lake edge control, preservation and restoration, and security and safety in the park.

Among the major concern for residents is the erosion along the trail where the lake meets Garland Road.

White Rock Lake was built in 1911 as a water source for the city of Dallas. Today it still supplies a small part of the city's municipal water needs, according to the Texas Water Development Board, but it also serves as a recreational area for residents and it's home to a variety of wildlife.

One of the earliest master plans for the park was in 1936 by the National Park Service. The latest plans were a lighting and design plan in 2009 and a maintenance plan in 2022.

Ryan O'Connor, Park and Recreation assistant director, said the 2024 proposed master plan is the latest attempt to evaluate studies performed over the years and make recommendations to find what's still relevant for the community today.

Here are some concepts the proposed master plan could include.

Garland Road

Shoreline erosion repair

Park buffer from the road

Boardwalk and observation pier

Safe pedestrian trail options

Mockingbird Point

Pedestrian bridge

Pedestrian boardwalk and overlook at point

Shoreline erosion work

Wildlife signage

Upgraded parking

Dog park surface upgrades

Flag Pole Hill

Future White Rock Lake Visitors Center

More parking

Reforestation

Boy Scout Hill

Pedestrian overpass over East Lawther Drive

Connected pathways

Organize and enhance parking

Nautical Area

Restore boat ramps

Pedestrian bridge and overpass

Reclaim green space from inefficient parking

Roadway improvements to accommodate pedestrian side paths

Parking improvements

Bath House

Conversion of East Lawther Drive into a trail

Maintenance, restoration, and preservation

Reclaim green space from inefficient parking

