Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 4)

On the topic of weather forecasting = the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has laid off hundreds of employees as part of President Trump’s plan to reduce the federal workforce. As The Texas Newsroom’s Lucio Vasquez reports, these cuts could reduce the accuracy of weather forecasting in Texas.

The job cuts include meteorologists from the National Weather Service. McLean: That is going to lessen the accuracy of the warnings that the public may receive. It's going to overburden the existing number of forecasters who are on the job. Craig McLean is a former head of research at the weather agency. He says these firings could result in greater risk for Texans, especially during hurricane season. McLean: When the system is stressed, the quality of those forecasts is then put in jeopardy, and the ability of the public to take early and appropriate action will be compromised. McLean believes the agency will be subjected to more cuts further down the line. The layoffs come amid a broader wave of federal job cuts — a move to improve government efficiency, according to President Trump. I’m Lucio Vasquez in Houston.