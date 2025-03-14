Four measles cases confirmed in Lamar County

Lamar County now joins the list of Texas counties with confirmed cases of the measles. The Paris-Lamar County Health District said yesterday (March 13) that four people ranging in age from 5 months to adulthood have the disease. The statement said all four infected patients were not vaccinated and had recently traveled to Gaines County. That county, southwest of Lubbock, currently reports 174 cases of measles, including one child who died from the disease last month. Texas officials say the statewide total of cases now numbers 259. Lamar County officials did not say whether the four local patients are hospitalized or in quarantine, but did say the agency is engaged in contact tracing to identify other possible exposures.