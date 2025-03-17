Bill seeks to address maternal death surge by speeding reviews

A bill filed in the Texas Legislature aims to speed up the process of reviewing maternal deaths in the state. KUT’s Olivia Aldridge reports a panel of House lawmakers heard testimony on the bill today.

Texas’ Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee analyzes maternal death data and finds areas where deaths could be prevented. But the committee has been criticized for delays. Austin Democrat Donna Howard says that’s due — in part — to a requirement that identifying information be redacted from case files before the committee’s review. That’s because nurses on the panel are bound by law to report any potential misconduct they see in the reports. Howard says House Bill 713 would exempt nurse committee members from that rule, removing the need for time-consuming redaction work.

“This is not a peer review for misconduct. This is a review for trends and what care is provided so that we can actually make policy changes.”

The committee’s most recent report covered the years 2020 and 2021. Last year, it controversially said it would skip the years since Texas’ abortion ban was passed and next take up data from 2024 in order to give more current recommendations. I’m Olivia Aldridge in Austin.

The rate of maternal deaths in Texas rose by 56 percent from 2019 to 2022, according to a study by the Gender Equity Policy Institute. The nationwide increase during that period was 11 percent.