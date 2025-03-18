Saturday afternoon shooting in Commerce leaves 1 injured
Police say the shooting victim is expected to recover, and have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.
- The City of Commerce has released details about a shooting that happened Saturday (March 15) on Culver Street. An official statement was published this morning. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Culver Street. Police say one person was shot but that they are “expected to make a full recovery.” Officials did not release details about the shooting victim or other information about the incident. Police say an investigation is ongoing and have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Commerce Police Dept. at 903-886-1139 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.
- The Commerce City Council is scheduled to convene at 6 p.m. this evening. The agenda for the March regular meeting of the council includes an item approving the creation of a community garden on the large property at Washington Street and Bonham Alley. The three-acre lot just north of the downtown square is owned by the city. It’s the current site of the Commerce Farmer’s Market. The resolution on this evening’s agenda would give the name “Goshen Gardens” to the project and establish governing and operating processes for the proposed resource.