Texas Senate approves bill that would give parents increased control over public school libraries

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would give parents more say over what books would be allowed in public school libraries. The bill was introduced by Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), whose district includes most of Hunt County.

Senate Bill 13 would require that school governing boards, rather than librarians, would have control over which new books or materials could be put in school libraries. The bill would also create a way for parents to challenge any library book and have it removed from shelves until the board decides whether that material is allowed.

Also, the bill would require school districts to have local advisory councils, composed mostly of parents, that would recommend which books should be added and removed from school libraries.

The measure was approved Wednesday. The bill now heads to the Texas House.