Princeton postpones city council planning retreat
Princeton council member Cristina Todd questioned the inclusion of Plano consultant Marcel Bruno's presentation titled "Dignity in Leadership."
- The City of Princeton is delaying its 2025 Strategic Retreat for its city council. The Princeton Herald reports the event which had been planned for this Saturday (March 29) has been postponed. The Herald reports council member Cristina Todd objected to a scheduled presentation by consultant Marcel Brunel of Plano. Todd says the content of his presentation, called “Dignity in Leadership” was not relevant to “key issues facing the city.” Brunel’s website identifies him as a consultant who’s worked with various Fortune 500 companies and Texas city governments. Princeton mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. told the Princeton Herald the council will meet at an unspecified time to review the retreat agenda before rescheduling.
- As reported earlier today on KETR, the Sulphur Springs City Council is scheduled to have a special meeting tomorrow (March 25) on the topic of the former Monticello Thermo mine. The City of Sulphur Springs plans to turn the site into an industrial park. Tuesday’s special session of the Sulphur Springs City Council is scheduled for noon at City Hall.
- Elsewhere around the region, there are a few city and county government regular meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The Lamar County Commissioners Court is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. tomorrow in Paris. And in Greenville, Hunt County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday evening, the Greenville City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. In Farmersville, a regular meeting of the city council is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.