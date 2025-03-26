Lawmakers sponsor measure that would allow Texans on probation, parole to vote
Restrictions on voting rights for those convicted of crimes include more than those currently incarcerated.
- Two Austin Democrats in the state legislature are teaming up in an effort to restore voting rights to Texans on probation or parole. The Texas Newsroom’s Nina Banks has more.
Both Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and Rep. John Bucy have filed bills that would notify and allow Texans on parole or probation to vote. Right now, these individuals CAN’T vote until they’ve completed their sentence. Robert Lilly is with Grassroots Leadership, a social justice nonprofit. He’s 54 and says he won’t be able to vote until 81.
“Denying voting rights after serving time reflects a focus on punishment and not rehabilitation. Restoring voting rights is essential for justice and democracy. Engaging citizens reduces recidivism and strengthens communities.”
Both bills are currently under consideration in legislative committees. I’m Nina Banks in Austin.
- Texas Congressman Randy Weber has introduced a resolution to censure Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says the motion comes after Crockett used ableist language to insult Governor Greg Abbott at an event over the weekend. In Houston, Andrew Schneider reports.
Speaking at a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles, Crockett referred to Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” and “a hot ass mess.” Abbott has used a wheelchair since an accident in the 1980s left him paralyzed from the waist down. Weber released a statement saying, quote, “the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible.” Crockett released a statement of her own on social media, saying her comments referred to Abbott’s policies of transporting migrants to cities led by Black mayors and had nothing to do with Abbott’s disability. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.