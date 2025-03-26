© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Lawmakers sponsor measure that would allow Texans on probation, parole to vote

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT

Restrictions on voting rights for those convicted of crimes include more than those currently incarcerated.

  • Two Austin Democrats in the state legislature are teaming up in an effort to restore voting rights to Texans on probation or parole. The Texas Newsroom’s Nina Banks has more.
    Both Sen. Sarah Eckhardt and Rep. John Bucy have filed bills that would notify and allow Texans on parole or probation to vote. Right now, these individuals CAN’T vote until they’ve completed their sentence. Robert Lilly is with Grassroots Leadership, a social justice nonprofit. He’s 54 and says he won’t be able to vote until 81.
    “Denying voting rights after serving time reflects a focus on punishment and not rehabilitation. Restoring voting rights is essential for justice and democracy. Engaging citizens reduces recidivism and strengthens communities.”
    Both bills are currently under consideration in legislative committees. I’m Nina Banks in Austin.
  •  Texas Congressman Randy Weber has introduced a resolution to censure Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says the motion comes after Crockett used ableist language to insult Governor Greg Abbott at an event over the weekend. In Houston, Andrew Schneider reports.
    Speaking at a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles, Crockett referred to Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” and “a hot ass mess.” Abbott has used a wheelchair since an accident in the 1980s left him paralyzed from the waist down. Weber released a statement saying, quote, “the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible.” Crockett released a statement of her own on social media, saying her comments referred to Abbott’s policies of transporting migrants to cities led by Black mayors and had nothing to do with Abbott’s disability. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
