Lamar County officials confirm 11 mesales cases locally
The Paris-Lamar County Health District says that 11 people now have the disease, up from the four cases first confirmed in Lamar County March 13.
- There are now 11 cases of measles in Lamar County. The Paris-Lamar County Health District announced yesterday that four new confirmed cases brought the total up to 11. The District did not release other details. Measles cases were first confirmed in Lamar County this year on March 13, when local officials said that four people ranging in ages from infant to adult were diagnosed with the disease after a trip to Gaines County, in West Texas, which is the center of the outbreak of measles cases in Texas this year.
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the East Plano Islamic Center to stop having funeral services. The governor’s office sent a cease-and-desist letter to the organization yesterday. The directive comes one day after the Texas Attorney General’s office announced an investigation into a planned development that the East Plano Islamic Center intends to build near Josephine. Abbott’s letter to the Plano mosque says it’s operating a funeral home without a license. The organization does not have a current funeral home license. A page on the organization’s website said it partnered with Dallas-based Rahma Funeral Home to provide services, however, that page has been taken down. The East Plano Islamic Center’s planned development near Josephine would be a 400-acre site. Known as EPIC City, the plan calls for more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college.