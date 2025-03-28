Downtown Commerce to host quilting show, public library yard sale Saturday (March 29)

Saturday should be a busy day in downtown Commerce, with two events. The second annual That Blooming Quilt Show will be held at the former Inwood Bank building at 1312 Washington Street, near the intersection of Washington and Ash Street. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow and will feature vendors as well as quilts on display. Veteran quilters and curious members of the public are all invited. There will be door prizes as well.

About three blocks away, the Commerce Public Library is holding a yard sale Saturday. The building was recently renovated and the library will be selling off some items from the library basement. The sale is scheduled to run during the exact same time as the quilt show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Commerce Public Library, 1210 Park Street.

Saturday’s weather should be pleasant for walking in downtown Commerce or wherever tomorrow finds you in Northeast Texas. Tonight, cloudy with a chance for showers and lows near 60. Tomorrow morning, some fog and some clouds early, but mostly sunny skies forecast on Saturday, with afternoon highs around 80. On Sunday, high temperatures once again around 80, but cloudy on Sunday, with a chance for showers, and a chance for thunderstorms developing late on Sunday.