Reduced-cost, mobile pet vaccination clinic to visit Commerce Friday (April 4)

In Commerce, there’ll be an opportunity to get your dog or cat vaccinated, spayed, or neutered at reduced cost this Friday. The East Texas regional nonprofit organization Animal Protection League will be hosting a reduced-cost pet vaccination clinic on Friday (April 4). The Animal Protection League mobile clinic will be set up in front of the Dollar Tree store at 2218 Live Oak Street. The clinic is scheduled to open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vaccinations will be offered on a walk-in basis. Spay and neuter surgeries are available by scheduled appointment. The mobile clinic also plans to return to Commerce (at the same location) on Monday, April 14. The Animal Protection League is a Longview-based group that operates mobile clinics serving 30 different cities in East Texas and has brick-and-mortar locations in Longview and Sulphur Springs. Details available at the organization’s website, www.aplspayneuter.org.