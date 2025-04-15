KETR wins two state awards for news coverage

KETR continued its tradition of winning state-level awards with two first-place finishes at the 2025 Texas Broadcast News Awards banquet, held April 12 in Austin.

Haslett’s feature story describing voters’ viewpoints at East Caney Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs and Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church in Commerce won in the Serious Feature category for small-market stations. A written reflection accompanying the report won the small-market award for best Original Digital Content.

The annual awards recognize achievements in both commercial and non-commercial broadcast media. Other winners from public radio stations included KERA North Texas, which won two awards, San Antonio-based Texas Public Radio, which took three, and KUT Austin, which picked up nine awards, including the Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence in the large-market category. A list of this year’s winners can be found here.