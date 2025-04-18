Easter weekend events scheduled across Northeast Texas

The weekend of April 18-20 will have plenty of Easter festivities happening in the KETR listening area.

Bonham

The Bonham Easter Festival kicks off on Saturday (Apr 19). Celebrations will include an egg hunt (divided by age groups), pictures with Easter Bunny, crafts, a free lunch and more. Running from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Powder Creek Park, located at 400 South Fifth Street in Bonham. Details at the Visit Bonham Facebook page

Commerce

The City of Commerce is holding an Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 19th. The event will be open to ages 8 and under, and will include prizes and photos with the Easter bunny. Entry to the Easter Egg Hunt is Free. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, located at 333 East Sterling Hart Drive in Commerce.

Greenville

On Friday, the VFW Post 4011 will hold an Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Attendees are asked to each bring 20 plastic eggs , stuffed with things like mini liquor bottles, lottery tickets, cash etc. The Adult Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 4011, located at 5200 Wellington Street in Greenville.

Happening Saturday, United Presbyterian Church will host a pancake breakfast and Easter Egg hunt. Starting at 7 a.m., breakfast will cost 5 $ for adults, and will be free for kids. The egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. United Presbyterian Church is located at 5905 Stonewall Street in Greenville.

On Sunday, Vansickle Baptist Church will hold an Easter Egg hunt followed by a worship service. Starting at 10:30 a.m. at Vansickle Baptist Church, located at 2181 County Road 2246 in Greenville.

On Sunday, Family Fellowship will be having an Easter egg drop- where a helicopter will drop down Easter eggs. The egg drops will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Family Fellowship is located at 401 Division Street in Greenville.

Leonard

The City of Leonard hosts their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Celebrations will include a scavenger hunt, hay rides, face painting and more. Running from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Square in downtown Leonard. Details at the Leonard Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. (EB)

Paris

On Friday, Spring Lake Assisted Living & Memory Care will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

There will be egg hunts for different age groups – infant to 3-years old, 4-years old to 7-years old and 8-years old and up.

Kona Ice will be on-site, plus the Easter Bunny will be there to meet families and take photos. Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 750 N Collegiate Drive in Paris.

The City of Paris will host a downtown Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Some businesses in downtown Paris will also be participating in the egg hunt- golden eggs will include prizes such as coupons. Multi colored eggs filled with candy will also be hidden around downtown Paris. The Paris Easter Egg Hunt will run from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will celebrate Easter this weekend with an “Easter Egg Scramble”. Festivities will include an egg hunt, Easter-themed crafts, and yard games. This event is free and open to all ages. It’ll run from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m., with a second session from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. Plus, the Friends of the Sam Bell Maxey House will be selling raffle tickets for an Easter Basket! Raffle tickets will be $2 each or 3 for $5- benefitting the Maxey House’s programs.

If there is unfavorable weather, the Easter Egg Scramble will be moved indoors.

The Sam Bell Maxey House is located at 812 South Church Street in Paris.

East Paris Baptist Church will have their annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. Festivities will include multiple egg hunts, train rides, photo booth, face painting, inflatables and more. East Paris Baptist Church is located at 725 N Collegiate Drive in Paris.

St. Paul Baptist Church’s Youth Department presents “Easter Egg-Stravagana Sunday” at 1 p.m. Easter afternoon. This is a free community event, open to ages Pre-K to 8th Grade. The egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m. after the church’s 11 a.m. service concludes. St. Paul Baptist Church is located at 444 2nd NE in Paris.

West Tawakoni

The City of West Tawakoni will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. Ten Thousand candy eggs will be hidden around West Tawakoni City Park. Running from noon until all eggs are found at West Tawakoni City Park, located at 1208 East State Highway 276 in West Tawakoni. Details at the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Dept. Facebook page.

