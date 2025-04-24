© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

Commerce ISD gets C in 2022-23 Texas public school ratings

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:03 PM CDT

The publication of the ratings was delayed by a lawsuit contesting the validity of the ratings system. A similar legal challenge is delaying release of the 2023-24 ratings.

The Texas Education Agency released its 2023 A-F Accountability ratings today. The publication of the ratings reflecting the 2022-23 school year was delayed by a lawsuit filed by some school districts. They claimed the ratings were fundamentally flawed.

The Commerce Independent School District received an overall C rating. Among Commerce ISD schools, Commerce High School fared best, earning a B. Commerce Middle School was given a C rating. The two Commerce elementary schools were both given Fs.

The Texas Tribune reports that statewide, almost three-quarters of school districts were given either a B or a C. Only about 10 percent earned an A, while almost 17 percent were given a D or an F.

Elsewhere around the region, Greenville ISD received a D rating. The Sulphur Springs ISD earned a B, while the Bonham ISD was given a C rating. Details are available at txschools.gov.

The 2024 ratings have not yet been published. They are also the subject of a lawsuit questioning the ratings’ criteria and methodology.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett