Commerce ISD gets C in 2022-23 Texas public school ratings

The Texas Education Agency released its 2023 A-F Accountability ratings today. The publication of the ratings reflecting the 2022-23 school year was delayed by a lawsuit filed by some school districts. They claimed the ratings were fundamentally flawed.

The Commerce Independent School District received an overall C rating. Among Commerce ISD schools, Commerce High School fared best, earning a B. Commerce Middle School was given a C rating. The two Commerce elementary schools were both given Fs.

The Texas Tribune reports that statewide, almost three-quarters of school districts were given either a B or a C. Only about 10 percent earned an A, while almost 17 percent were given a D or an F.

Elsewhere around the region, Greenville ISD received a D rating. The Sulphur Springs ISD earned a B, while the Bonham ISD was given a C rating. Details are available at txschools.gov.

The 2024 ratings have not yet been published. They are also the subject of a lawsuit questioning the ratings’ criteria and methodology.