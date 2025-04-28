Texas public university presidents not among signatories decrying 'political interference' in higher ed

Hundreds of college and university presidents and other higher-ed executives have signed on to a statement denouncing what it describes as “unprecedented government overreach and political interference” in higher education. The American Association of Colleges and Universities released the statement April 22.

At the time, the document had more than 200 signatures. Today, there are more than 500. However, no presidents of public universities in Texas are among the signatories. Neither East Texas A&M University President Mark Rudin nor any of his public-institution peers in the Lone Star State signed on. The list has just one name from Texas. Montserrat Fuentes of St. Edward’s University in Austin signed the document.

The open letter is called “A Call for Constructive Engagement” and can be viewed, along with the signatories, at the American Association of Colleges and Universities website. The organization was founded in 1915 and has a stated goal of "advancing the vitality and democratic purposes of undergraduate liberal education.”

Correction, April 29, 4:15 p.m.: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the president of St. Thomas University in Houston signed the letter. KETR regrets the error.

