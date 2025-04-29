East Texas A&M softball advances to Southland Conference tournament

The East Texas A&M University softball team is headed to the postseason for the first time since the Lions moved up to Division I. ET has qualified for this year’s Southland Conference Tournament. The Lions just made it in to the eight-team postseason bracket with a victory on the road at Houston Christian University last weekend to earn the final seeding.

East Texas A&M will head to Lake Charles, La., on Thursday to take on no. 1 seed and defending conference champion McNeese State University. ET and McNeese are among four Southland Conference teams competing in Lake Charles this week, along with Lamar University and the University of the Incarnate Word. The Lions’ opponent on Friday will be determined by Thursday’s outcomes.

ET finished the season with a record of 10-40 overall, with 6 wins and 21 losses in conference play. The Lions are in their third season of competition at the Division I level as members of the Southland Conference. In their last season in NCAA Division II, the Lions earned the Lone Star Conference Championship. Texas A&M University-Commerce, as the school was known, began playing varsity softball in 2015 and finished with a winning record in all eight of its seasons in Division II.

The Lions are scheduled to begin play at 3 p.m. Thursday, with KETR’s Charlie Chitwood on the call for KETR’s HD2 channel. The game can also be heard online. More information about East Texas A&M softball can be found at lionathletics.com.