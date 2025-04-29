Lamar County measles count at 17, up three from a week ago

The current outbreak of measles in the U.S. is centered mainly in West Texas, particularly Gaines County, southwest of Lubbock, where almost 400 cases have been documented. In Northeast Texas, the outbreak is currently confined to Lamar County. However, the number of cases in Lamar County is going up, albeit slowly. The Paris Lamar County Health District reports 17 people in the county with the disease. That’s up three from this time last week. The Lamar County outbreak was first reported March 14. Five people from Lamar County, all unvaccinated adults and children, traveled to Gaines County and returned with the disease.

Elsewhere around the region, in recent months, there have also been two cases of measles documented in Rockwall County and one in Collin County, however, contact tracing showed those cases unrelated to the outbreak that began in West Texas.

Statewide, 646 cases of measles associated with the West Texas outbreak have been confirmed since late January. State data show 64 of those patients were hospitalized. There have been two deaths, both of whom were unvaccinated children with no known underlying conditions. Most of the cases have been reported in people 17 years of age or younger.