Greenville police arrest, charge man with murder in connection with April 20 incident

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:44 PM CDT

Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage, 29, has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 66-year-old man.

In Greenville, police have arrested a man they suspect of killing a 66-year-old man. Police say that Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage, 29, was arrested Tuesday (April 29). Greenville police say on April 20, they responded a welfare check at a house in the 2900 block of Hemphill Street. Police say they found a 66-year-old man lying on the floor with a head injury. The man was taken to a hospital in Plano, but died one week later. Police have charged Mudiyanselage with murder. No further details about the case were released and an investigation is ongoing.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
