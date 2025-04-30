Greenville police arrest, charge man with murder in connection with April 20 incident

In Greenville, police have arrested a man they suspect of killing a 66-year-old man. Police say that Thilan Herath Mudiyanselage, 29, was arrested Tuesday (April 29). Greenville police say on April 20, they responded a welfare check at a house in the 2900 block of Hemphill Street. Police say they found a 66-year-old man lying on the floor with a head injury. The man was taken to a hospital in Plano, but died one week later. Police have charged Mudiyanselage with murder. No further details about the case were released and an investigation is ongoing.