Man found dead in boat on Lake Tawakoni, officials say no foul play suspected
Law enforcement officers found the 79-year-old man in his boat after family members reported him missing.
- The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says it found a 79-year-old man dead in his boat on Lake Tawakoni on Monday. Officials say the man had gone fishing that morning and was reported missing by his family, who found the man’s vehicle and trailer still parked at the Caddo Creek boat ramp Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers found the man inside his boat, afloat in a shallow cove. Police say there was no evidence of foul play. Investigators say a breathing device found on the boat suggests that the man might have had an asthma attack while on the water. An investigation is ongoing.
- FM 71 at the South Sulphur River remains closed due to water on the road. The Texas Department of Transportation says the road should be back open around noon today. Elsewhere around the region, there are no water-related closures, but area waterways remain high. Local flood warnings have been issued at the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River near Greenville, the South Fork of the Sabine near Quinlan, and the South Sulphur River along the Delta-Hopkins county line. All of those waterways are at or slightly above flood stage.