Commerce ISD's Drummond previews May events, discusses Commerce Schools Educational Enrichment Foundation

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published May 9, 2025 at 2:18 PM CDT
Commerce ISD's Steve Drummond addresses students during the Senior Scholarship and Regalia Night on May 5.
Commerce ISD
Commerce ISD's Steve Drummond addresses students during the Senior Scholarship and Regalia Night on May 5.

Drummond says over the past 20 years, the CSEEF's efforts have netted more than half a million dollars worth of funds for resources and programs directly benefitting students.

Commerce Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Steve Drummond stopped by KETR and spoke about a few end-of-the-school-year events coming up in May, as well as the ongoing efforts of the Commerce Schools Educational Enrichment Foundation, which awarded more than $50,000 in grants this month, Drummond said. Since its founding in 2005, the foundation has raised more than $500,000 for music, reading, fine arts, science and technology, and other enrichment opportunities. More information about the organization can be found at this page on the Commerce ISD website. You can hear the full conversation in the audio player above.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett