Commerce ISD's Drummond previews May events, discusses Commerce Schools Educational Enrichment Foundation

Commerce Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Steve Drummond stopped by KETR and spoke about a few end-of-the-school-year events coming up in May, as well as the ongoing efforts of the Commerce Schools Educational Enrichment Foundation, which awarded more than $50,000 in grants this month, Drummond said. Since its founding in 2005, the foundation has raised more than $500,000 for music, reading, fine arts, science and technology, and other enrichment opportunities. More information about the organization can be found at this page on the Commerce ISD website. You can hear the full conversation in the audio player above.