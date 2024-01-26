Melynda Seaton is a native Texan, but she grew up in a tiny town in northeastern New Mexico. She initially wanted to be a photographer, but after being introduced to art history while attending West Texas A&M University, Melynda was hooked. Her research interests continued to involve photography but have expanded to include contemporary art, in particular, that of Native American artists. Melynda has a background in curatorial work and enjoys engaging directly with artists in her projects. Before moving back home to Texas in 2019 to begin working at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Melynda was the Curator of Photography at History Colorado as well as the Director and Curator of the Great Plains Art Museum at the University of Nebraska.