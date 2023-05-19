© 2023 88.9 KETR
News
Notably Texan

Discover the Fort Worth duo Tipps and Obermiller

By Matt Meinke
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
Hillary Tipps, Matt Meinke and Steve Obermiller Outside the KETR Studios
Taylor Mefford
Hillary Tipps, Matt Meinke and Steve Obermiller Outside the KETR Studios

Hillary Tipps and Steve Obermiller are making their mark on the Texas music scene with their debut Love (And Other Mysteries) album. The husband and wife duo's voices mesh together wonderfully on songs like My Love and Thick As Thieves, and their personalities shined while visiting with Notably Texan. During their in-studio chat, they explained how music brought them together, the influences they each brought from their previous music ventures, and plans to record another album soon.

Login to your Spotify account to hear the full album release below, and find Tipps and Obermiller at their website.

Notably Texan airs weekdays 11-2 on KETR.

Notably Texan
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
