Discover the Fort Worth duo Tipps and Obermiller

Hillary Tipps and Steve Obermiller are making their mark on the Texas music scene with their debut Love (And Other Mysteries) album. The husband and wife duo's voices mesh together wonderfully on songs like My Love and Thick As Thieves, and their personalities shined while visiting with Notably Texan. During their in-studio chat, they explained how music brought them together, the influences they each brought from their previous music ventures, and plans to record another album soon.

Login to your Spotify account to hear the full album release below, and find Tipps and Obermiller at their website.

