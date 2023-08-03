George Ensle on decades making folk, early days with Texas music greats

Over his years involved in music, Ensle has been mentored by greats like Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, won the songwriting content at the Kerrville Folk Festival, and written songs that have been recorded by artists such as Bob Cheevers and Gary P. Nunn.

Notably Texan had the chance to speak to George Ensle on the July 21st edition of the show about his early music exposure, coming up with Texas music greats in Austin, dealing with the changes in the music business through the years.

