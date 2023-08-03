© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Notably Texan

George Ensle on decades making folk, early days with Texas music greats

By Matt Meinke
Published August 3, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT
George Ensle
Brenda Ladd
George Ensle

Over his years involved in music, Ensle has been mentored by greats like Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, won the songwriting content at the Kerrville Folk Festival, and written songs that have been recorded by artists such as Bob Cheevers and Gary P. Nunn.
Notably Texan had the chance to speak to George Ensle on the July 21st edition of the show about his early music exposure, coming up with Texas music greats in Austin, dealing with the changes in the music business through the years.

You can log into your Spotify account and listen to many of Ensle's albums and releases here:

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content