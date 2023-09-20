Living in two separate music scenes

Life truly is a song for Scott Sean White, a man who travels to Nashville from his home in Texas for regular work as a songwriter. His compositions have been recorded by substantial names in music, and he is due to release his second album of originals in early 2024.

Scott visited with Notably Texan to perform his latest single, and to discuss his regular travels to Music City, the pros and cons of AI's influence on the music world, and his love for what public radio provides to independent musicians.

You can hear his recordings via Spotify:

White's songs have also been recorded by artists like Cody Johnson:

Find more about Scott Sean White at his website, and listen to Notably Texan weekdays 11am-2pm on 88.9-FM and ketr.org.