© 2023 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Notably Texan

Living in two separate music scenes

By Matt Meinke
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
Scott Sean White performing live at KETR, September 2023
Matt Meinke
/
KETR
Scott Sean White performing live at KETR, September 2023

Life truly is a song for Scott Sean White, a man who travels to Nashville from his home in Texas for regular work as a songwriter. His compositions have been recorded by substantial names in music, and he is due to release his second album of originals in early 2024.

Scott visited with Notably Texan to perform his latest single, and to discuss his regular travels to Music City, the pros and cons of AI's influence on the music world, and his love for what public radio provides to independent musicians.

You can hear his recordings via Spotify:

White's songs have also been recorded by artists like Cody Johnson:

Find more about Scott Sean White at his website, and listen to Notably Texan weekdays 11am-2pm on 88.9-FM and ketr.org.

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content