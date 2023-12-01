Jonathan Jeter ignites new phase with his band The Revelators

From humble beginnings as a Northeast Texas singer and songwriter, to forming his own Dallas-based band The Revelators and also playing drums and stage managing for Reverend Horton Heat, Greenville's Jonathan Jeter is hitting his stride. The new release Hard For You by Jonathan Jeter and The Revelators is drawing attention to the group, and work with "The Rev" recently brought Jeter his first opportunity to play music in the UK.

Notably Texan invited the artist back to his hometown vicinity to talk about the latest in his life during this interview which originally aired December 1st on KETR.

The band's new single also has this accompanying video:

Follow the latest about his band at their Facebook or Instagram, and listen to Notably Texan weekdays from 11am-2pm on 88.9-FM and ketr.org.