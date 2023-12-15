Austin discovery Cole Savoy pairs music with his love for nature

Emerging out of the Hill Country is singer and songwriter Cole Savoy, a man who is as passionate about music as he is about the natural world. His self titled album showcases his insightful lyrics, paired with a soulful take on folk/Americana. Cole took to the highways of Texas to visit KETR for this wide ranging discussion, and he even brought his trusty sidekick dog with him.

As discussed during the interview, Savoy's song "Everyday" was highlighted by NPR's Tiny Desks In The Wild series:

You can find links to more music at Cole Savoy's website, and listen to Notably Texan weekdays 11am-2pm to hear the music of Texas on KETR.

