News
Notably Texan

Austin discovery Cole Savoy pairs music with his love for nature

By Matt Meinke
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST
Cole Savoy performing live in the KETR Studios.
Matt Meinke/KETR
Cole Savoy performing live in the KETR Studios.

Emerging out of the Hill Country is singer and songwriter Cole Savoy, a man who is as passionate about music as he is about the natural world. His self titled album showcases his insightful lyrics, paired with a soulful take on folk/Americana. Cole took to the highways of Texas to visit KETR for this wide ranging discussion, and he even brought his trusty sidekick dog with him.

As discussed during the interview, Savoy's song "Everyday" was highlighted by NPR's Tiny Desks In The Wild series:

You can find links to more music at Cole Savoy's website, and listen to Notably Texan weekdays 11am-2pm to hear the music of Texas on KETR.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
