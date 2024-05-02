© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Notably Texan

Heather Little makes a big splash on latest album

By Matt Meinke
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:29 PM CDT
Singer and songwriter Heather Little smiles as she looks off camera in a photo taken by Will Payne Harrison.
Will Payne Harrison

Her love for music developed while growing up in Northeast Texas, and for years she's proven her ability to craft sincere, contemplative songs that have become hits for big names in music. Though much of her music career has been behind the scenes, Little is getting due attention with the release of her latest album By Now which highlights her knack for storytelling and relatable topics.
Notably Texan spoke with Heather Little on the April 26th edition of the show about including her idol Patty Griffin on the new record, her fortuitous connection with Miranda Lambert while starting out in Texas, and the universal connection between people and music.

The full By Now album is available for streaming via Spotify by logging into your account. Highlights include songs such as Transistor Radio, Better By Now, and her version of Gunpowder and Lead which was co-written with and popularized by the 2008 version by Miranda Lambert.

More about Heather Little is available on her website, and you can hear Notably Texan weekdays 11am-2pm on KETR.

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content