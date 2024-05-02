Heather Little makes a big splash on latest album

Her love for music developed while growing up in Northeast Texas, and for years she's proven her ability to craft sincere, contemplative songs that have become hits for big names in music. Though much of her music career has been behind the scenes, Little is getting due attention with the release of her latest album By Now which highlights her knack for storytelling and relatable topics.

Notably Texan spoke with Heather Little on the April 26th edition of the show about including her idol Patty Griffin on the new record, her fortuitous connection with Miranda Lambert while starting out in Texas, and the universal connection between people and music.

The full By Now album is available for streaming via Spotify by logging into your account. Highlights include songs such as Transistor Radio, Better By Now, and her version of Gunpowder and Lead which was co-written with and popularized by the 2008 version by Miranda Lambert.

More about Heather Little is available on her website, and you can hear Notably Texan weekdays 11am-2pm on KETR.