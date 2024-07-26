© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Notably Texan

A move to Texas results in creative bloom for Nichole Wagner

By Matt Meinke
Published July 26, 2024 at 4:59 PM CDT
Nichole Wagner posed with hand in her hair, wearing black suede jacket with tassels
Credit: Erica Nix
Nichole Wagner

Growing up in Colorado on a healthy diet of Nancy Griffith, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks, Nichole Wagner's path eventually led her to Austin where she nestled into the music scene first as an observer and eventually as a performing artist herself. The latest release Plastic Flowers showcases her brand of folk rock/Americana built on heartfelt songwriting, introspection and perseverance.

Nichole Wagner spoke with Notably Texan from her home in Austin.

Notably Texan interview with Nichole Wagner
Originally aired during the July 19, 2024 edition of Notably Texan

Find more about this talented Texas discovery on her website, and you can listen to music from Wagner's albums via the artist's Spotify (login to hear full versions):

Notably Texan is heard weekdays on KETR from 11am-2pm.

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content