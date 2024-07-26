A move to Texas results in creative bloom for Nichole Wagner

Growing up in Colorado on a healthy diet of Nancy Griffith, Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks, Nichole Wagner's path eventually led her to Austin where she nestled into the music scene first as an observer and eventually as a performing artist herself. The latest release Plastic Flowers showcases her brand of folk rock/Americana built on heartfelt songwriting, introspection and perseverance.

Nichole Wagner spoke with Notably Texan from her home in Austin.

Notably Texan interview with Nichole Wagner Originally aired during the July 19, 2024 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 23:50

