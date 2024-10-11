© 2024 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

The Will Carter Band are doing things right on "Had It All Wrong" release

By Matt Meinke
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:30 PM CDT
Will Carter posed smiling with arms folded
Credit: Nicola Gell
Will Carter

Melding country and rock n' roll, the Houston band's latest album has received praise from outlets like Americana Highways, American Songwriter Magazine, and The Bluegrass Situation, and they have put several songs onto the Texas music charts.

Notably Texan had the opportunity to get acquainted with front man Will Carter during a check in from his home near Houston.

Will Carter interviewed during Notably Texan, October 8 2024

Full details about the group and their upcoming shows is available on the band's website.

