© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Notably Texan

More music and more tour dates keep Dallas Moore a busy man

By Matt Meinke
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:12 PM CDT
Dallas Moore smiling with guitar and ruffled cowboy hat
Credit: Clint McLain
Dallas Moore

Texas honky-tonk troubadour and road warrior Dallas Moore gives his all to take his music to the people, often performing as many as 300 dates a year. Notably Texan was able to catch him on a rare day off at his home near San Antonio to discuss his 18th studio release Gems and Jams, and Moore's shining personality and passion for his music was on full display.

Dallas Moore interviewed by Matt Meinke
Original air date October 23, 2024

His entire latest album is available for listening on Youtube:

Additional information about Dallas Moore and his constant touring can be found on his website. You can hear Notably Texan weekdays from 11am - 2pm on KETR.

Tags
Notably Texan Notably Texan
Stay Connected
Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
See stories by Matt Meinke
Related Content