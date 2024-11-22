© 2024 88.9 KETR
Music
Notably Texan

"Blessed By The West" is a love letter to Sarah Pierce's Texas home

By Matt Meinke
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:15 PM CST
Sarah Pierce playing an acoustic guitar
Credit: John D Patterson
Sarah Pierce

The latest release by Sarah Pierce is inspired by her passion for the American Southwest, including songs inspired by the people, the nature, and the history. Sarah chatted with Notably Texan about her career in music, the trilogy of songs she recorded about strong women who helped shape the West, her love for public radio, and advice to fellow females who aspire to make their own music.

Sarah Pierce interviewed by Matt Meinke on the Nov. 19th, 2024 edition of Notably Texan

The entire Blessed By The West release, and her earlier albums, are available for streaming on Spotify.

More about Sarah Pierce is available on her website.

Matt Meinke
Born in Dallas, Texas, Matt moved to the Sulphur Springs area in 1990 and settled in Commerce shortly thereafter. Having dreamed of working in radio since childhood, he began working at KETR while taking Radio-Television courses at Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993. Matt has transitioned from a part-time worker and pupil of KETR, to the station’s Chief Announcer/Producer and supervisor of student broadcasters. A familiar voice of 88-9 KETR, Matt has hosted such shows as The Late Nite Lion, and can currently be heard as host of Notably Texan.
