"Blessed By The West" is a love letter to Sarah Pierce's Texas home

The latest release by Sarah Pierce is inspired by her passion for the American Southwest, including songs inspired by the people, the nature, and the history. Sarah chatted with Notably Texan about her career in music, the trilogy of songs she recorded about strong women who helped shape the West, her love for public radio, and advice to fellow females who aspire to make their own music.

Sarah Pierce interviewed by Matt Meinke on the Nov. 19th, 2024 edition of Notably Texan Listen • 25:52

The entire Blessed By The West release, and her earlier albums, are available for streaming on Spotify.

More about Sarah Pierce is available on her website.