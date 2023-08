Luke's guest this week is veteran catfish guide David Hanson (903-268-7391) with Little D's Guide Service. Luke and his friend Jeff Rice joined David and his son Daniel for some red hot channel catfish action at Lake Fork earlier this week. Click to listen to Luke and David describe the method they used to boat several limits of the best eating in freshwater. A segment of "A SPORTSMANS LIFE" TV show was filmed and will air on Carbon TV and YouTube in the upcoming days.

Listen • 15:00