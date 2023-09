This week, Luke goes "Guestless" and visits with everyone solo about the new book he and Larry Weishuhn wrote "Campfire Talk". He discusses a brand new hunting/fishing operation being established in Belize and says hello to his buddies (via online streaming) Randy Douglas, Jeff Rice and Larry Weishuhn who are in the jungle there now filming a segment of their TV show "A Sportsman's Life" on Carbon Tv and archived on YouTube each week

Listen • 14:59